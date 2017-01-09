Women in Horror Film Festival launched, accepting submissions!

As stronger support continues to develop for recognition of women’s roles in film-making, a brand new film festival, WOMEN IN HORROR FILM FESTIVAL, is launched and dedicated to showcasing women in various positions of production. In order to meet the criteria for selection, the submitted work must have at least 50% of roles that are fulfilled by women. These roles include: producers, directors, writers, cinematographers, and lead talent for the completed project.

The festival is rapidly growing as it secures a panel of judges for its first festival! The judges include, FANGORIA’s very own, April Bedan, alongside Hannah Neurotica, Melissa Hannon, Brandon Taylor, Tanya Chuturkova, and Terri Adams. To learn more about the judges, you can check out their biographies HERE!

The WOMEN IN HORROR FILM FESTIVAL is set to take place September 21-24, 2017 at Little Five Points in Atlanta, Georgia. If you’re interested in submitting your project, visit them via FilmFreeway HERE!

For more on the festival, be sure to check out their official website www.WIHFF.com or follow them on Facebook and Twitter @WIHFF!