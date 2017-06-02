Waxwork Records unleashes 30th anniversary deluxe vinyl of “EVIL DEAD 2” soundtrack!

June 2, 2017 - 12:37 pm

Comments Off on Waxwork Records unleashes 30th anniversary deluxe vinyl of “EVIL DEAD 2” soundtrack!

For those unfamiliar, Waxwork Records has made it their mission to deliver classic horror film soundtracks, complete with re-mastered audio, deluxe packaging and new artwork to fright fans everywhere. They’ve already released plenty of iconic soundtracks including: SALEM’S LOT, RE-ANIMATOR, CLIVE BARKER’S NIGHTBREED, THE THING, TOURIST TRAP, C.H.U.D, and CREEPSHOW, just to name a few.



The EVIL DEAD 2 30th anniversary deluxe vinyl is another must-have product for a die hard horror film fans’ collections. With the cult following for the EVIL DEAD franchise, this new release will sell itself. The original score from Joseph Loduca (THE EVIL DEAD, ARMY OF DARKNESS, and ASH VS. EVIL DEAD) is on colored vinyl and secured in a gatefold jacket with an 11′ x 11′ printed insert. The all-new eerie artwork was designed by Justin Erickson of Phantom City Creative.

You can listen to full EVIL DEAD 2 soundtrack below:



Head over to WaxworkRecords.com to order a copy and to check out the other vinyls.

Stay tuned here at FANGORIA.com for more Waxwork Records releases!