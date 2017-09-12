Waxwork Records releases “ROSEMARY’S BABY”, “DON’T LOOK NOW” scores on vinyl, now available!Home,Movies/TV,News April Bedan
Waxwork Records has been delivering punch after punch of insanely good horror music vinyls. Most recently, they’ve released both CREEPSHOW 1 & 2, which you can grab HERE, while they last! This was the second pressing of CREEPSHOW 1 since its first batch was sold out as quickly as it was put on shelves.
To keep the wheels spinning, Waxwork had already been prepping two more scores, DON’T LOOK NOW and ROSEMARY’S BABY, and gave them both the same exquisite treatment as all of their previous releases. This new batch includes the deluxe re-press of ROSEMARY’S BABY as its first pressing sold out within the blink of an eye. Don’t miss your chance this time around!
Check out the artwork and details below:
DON’T LOOK NOW (Original 1973 Score) by Pino Donaggio
- The Original 1973 Score by Pino Donaggio
- 180 Gram “Red Raincoat” Vinyl (Opaque Red and Translucent Red Swirl)
- Printed Inserts
- Deluxe Heavyweight Packaging
- All new artwork by Jessica Seamans of Landland
ROSEMARY’S BABY (Re-mastered 1968 Score)
- 180 Gram “Ritual Smoke” colored vinyl
- The definitive release of the iconic 1968 film score
- Re-mastered from the original master tapes
- Includes 11”x11” insert
- Artwork by Jay Shaw
- Cut to 45rpm for best sound quality
Grab them both before they’re gone!
Stay tuned here at FANGORIA.com for more scary good Waxwork Records releases!