Waxwork Records releases “ROSEMARY’S BABY”, “DON’T LOOK NOW” scores on vinyl, now available!

September 12, 2017 - 5:07 pm

Waxwork Records has been delivering punch after punch of insanely good horror music vinyls. Most recently, they’ve released both CREEPSHOW 1 & 2, which you can grab HERE, while they last! This was the second pressing of CREEPSHOW 1 since its first batch was sold out as quickly as it was put on shelves.

To keep the wheels spinning, Waxwork had already been prepping two more scores, DON’T LOOK NOW and ROSEMARY’S BABY, and gave them both the same exquisite treatment as all of their previous releases. This new batch includes the deluxe re-press of ROSEMARY’S BABY as its first pressing sold out within the blink of an eye. Don’t miss your chance this time around!

Check out the artwork and details below:

DON’T LOOK NOW (Original 1973 Score) by Pino Donaggio