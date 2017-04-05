Walter Hill’s “THE ASSIGNMENT” available on VOD, in select theaters April 7th

Starring Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver, this Walter Hill film takes you along on the rampage of an assassin. This assassin isn’t like any other – his rage stems from having an unexpected gender reassignment procedure by a conniving surgeon. Grab your scalpels, folks. It’s going to be a crazy ride.

Check out the bizarre synopsis:

Legendary director Walter Hill (The Warriors) gives the revenge film a modern neo-noir twist with this electrifying thriller. Hitman Frank Kitchen (Michelle Rodriguez) is given a lethal assignment, but after being double-crossed, he discovers he’s not the man he thought he was—he’s been surgically altered and now has the body of a woman. Seeking vengeance, Frank heads for a showdown with the person (Sigourney Weaver) who transformed him, a brilliant surgeon with a chilling agenda of her own.

Watch the trailer below:

You can see THE ASSIGNMENT on Ultra VOD now! It will also hit select theaters on April 7th.

