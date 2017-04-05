Walter Hill’s “THE ASSIGNMENT” available on VOD, in select theaters April 7th

Walter Hill’s “THE ASSIGNMENT” available on VOD, in select theaters April 7thMovies/TV,News Fangoria Staff
Starring Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver, this Walter Hill film takes you along on the rampage of an assassin. This assassin isn’t like any other – his rage stems from having an unexpected gender reassignment procedure by a conniving surgeon. Grab your scalpels, folks. It’s going to be a crazy ride.
Check out the bizarre synopsis:
Legendary director Walter Hill (The Warriors) gives the revenge film a modern neo-noir twist with this electrifying thriller. Hitman Frank Kitchen (Michelle Rodriguez) is given a lethal assignment, but after being double-crossed, he discovers he’s not the man he thought he was—he’s been surgically altered and now has the body of a woman. Seeking vengeance, Frank heads for a showdown with the person (Sigourney Weaver) who transformed him, a brilliant surgeon with a chilling agenda of her own.
Watch the trailer below:
You can see THE ASSIGNMENT on Ultra VOD now! It will also hit select theaters on April 7th.
