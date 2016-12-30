Update Rundown: Horror Comics Edition!

December 30, 2016 - 11:55 am

Comments Off on Update Rundown: Horror Comics Edition!

As the final dregs of 2016 push its tired bones out the door, the comic and cartoon world continues spinning for big plans and hot titles in the upcoming New Year, starting with Dark Horse Comics. For fans of low flying horror titles, nothing flew closer to the ground DH’s original work HOUSE OF PENANCE. Loosely based on the life of Sarah Winchester and the legendary Winchester Mansion in San Jose, California, the comic told the strange tale of the heiress to the Winchester gun fortune and her descent into madness. The work received high praise for its original content and stunning artwork (especially from this writer) and on January 17th, we will see a collected edition hit comic shelves. Written by Peter Tomassi and illustrated by Ian Bertram, HOUSE OF PENANCE is quickly on its way to becoming a classic of horror comics. Get your copy while you can.

If you were one of those kids lucky enough to grow up with generations of video game systems, then the name CASTLEVANIA is nothing to new to you. With a whopping 28 playable games, the franchise has grown beyond its humble platform origins to a worldwide phenomenon and has spawned legions of blood-thirsty fans eager for their yearly fix of vampire horror. Oddly enough, despite its success, there has never been a show or a successful movie spin off, until now. One of the creative minds behind ADVENTURE TIME, Frank Seibert, has been rumored to lay plans for a CASTLEVANIA cartoon. His studio, Federated Studios, is planning on helming the work and has owned the adaption rights to the game for over a decade. As stated, there is no solid confirmation, but Seibert has been alluding to a new work based on an old video game title in the works and with the copyright ownership, it’s more than likely.

Finally, have you ever asked yourself, you know what would make history more interesting? If key historical figures slew monsters on their downtime (though if ABRAHAM LINCOLN: VAMPIRE HUNTER has any say in it, a lot of people have asked this question). Well, if Harriet Tubman’s extraordinary contribution to the Underground Railroad and her work as a Civil War spy is not enough for you to heap the large amount of respect she readily deserves, perhaps her demon slaying ability will do it? Written by creator David Crownson and illustrated by a collective of talented artists from across the comic board, HARRIET TUBMAN: DEMON SLAYER is going to be a weird ride. The tag line states:

When slave owners can’t stop the formidable ninja warrior Harriet Tubman, they call on the help of Vampires, Werewolves, Witches, & Demons to stop her. Harriet Tubman must lead a family of slaves to freedom while battling an army of darkness.

The work is currently being Kickstarted and has already grabbed the interest of several potential publishers. This will be David Crownson’s first comic work despite his previous horror experience in acting and film-making. Though the project has already surpassed its initial goal, feel free to hop over and help out anyway HERE.