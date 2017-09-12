Two Jörg Buttgereit film soundtracks hitting vinyl via OneWayStatic Records this October!

September 12, 2017 - 12:26 pm

The original 1987 motion picture soundtrack from Jörg Buttgereit‘s NEKROMANTIK and the original expanded 1989 soundtrack from DER TODESKING are both being pressed to wax via OneWayStatic Records! For those unfamiliar, Buttgereit is known for his controversial films and his record is studded with many significant films in the genre including: NEKROMANTIK 1 & 2, DER TODESKING, and SCHRAMM. This is the second pressing for NEKROMANTIK as the first run in 2015 sold out within weeks of its release. Don’t miss out the second time around! Grab both of these when they drop on October 13th!

Check out the tracks and art for both releases below:

NEKROMANTIK (Original 1987 Motion Picture Soundtrack)

RELEASE: October 13, 2017; Distribution via Light in the Attic Records

SIDE A

Nekromantic (Daktari Lorenz)

At Home (Daktari Lorenz)

Menage A Trois (John Boy Walton)

Pas De Deux (John Boy Walton)

Supper (Hermann Kopp)

Surprise (Hermann Kopp)

SIDE B

Deafmusic For a Grey Movie (Hermann Kopp)

Autopsy (Hermann Kopp)

Jellyface (Hermann Kopp)

Dream Surgery (Hermann Kopp)

Drunk (Herman Kopp)

Sapor Sanguinus (Hermann Kopp)

DER TODESKING (Original Expanded 1989 Motion Picture Soundtrack)

RELEASE: October 13, 2017; Distribution via Light in the Attic Records

SIDE A

Die Fahrt Ins Reich Der Menschentrummer I (Daktari Lorenz)

Die Fahrt Ins Reich Der Menschentrummer II (Daktari Lorenz)

Die Fahrt Ins Reich Der Menschentrummer III (Daktari Lorenz)

Die Fahrt Ins Reich Der Menschentrummer IV (Daktari Lorenz)

Die Fahrt Ins Reich Der Menschentrummer V (Daktari Lorenz)

Die Menschentrummer (Kinderversion) (Daktari Lorenz)

SIDE B

Petrified (Hermann Kopp)

Poison (Hermann Kopp)

Fish (Hermann Kopp)

Freund Hein I (John Boy Walton)

Freund Hein II (John Boy Walton)

Zwischenspiel (John Boy Walton)

Kleiner Hein (John Boy Walton)

Todesmantik (John Boy Walton)

