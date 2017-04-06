Tribeca Film Festival Midnight selection “DEVIL’S GATE” new clip, world premiere at this year’s fest

April 6, 2017 - 4:38 pm

The 16th annual Tribeca Film Festival takes place in NYC April 19-30 and will have several frightening films among their Midnight section. An official selection of the Tribeca Film Festival, DEVIL’S GATE will make its world premiere in this year’s fest. Directed by Clay Staub, written by Peter Aperlo, Staub, this film is sure to thrill all who see it.

Struggling to overcome a recent professional tragedy, a tough-as-nails FBI agent (Amanda Schull) relocates to a small North Dakota town to investigate the disappearance of a local woman and her young son. The search leads to the missing woman’s husband’s secluded farm, on which answers, new mysteries and God-fearing terrors await. Not to mention, something locked and caged down in the basement… With Milo Ventimiglia of HEROES, X-MEN’s Shawn Ashmore, Bridget Regan and STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION’s Jonathan Frakes. (Canada, USA; World Premiere) In the suspense thriller, we see “This Is Us” star Milo Ventimiglia take on a very different role as a taciturn man with a troubled past named ‘Jackson Pritchard’, whom we meet after his son and wife go missing. The film also features leading performances from Amanda Schull, Shawn Ashmore, and Bridget Regan, as well as Jonathan Frakes in a return to acting.

