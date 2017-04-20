Tribeca Film Festival Midnight Section selection “TILT” teaser debut, screening schedule

April 20, 2017 - 12:24 pm

Directed by Kasra Farahani, written by Kasra Farahani and Jason O’Leary, TILT will make its World Premiere this Saturday, April 22nd at the Tribeca Film Festival! It was selected for this year’s lineup in the Midnight Section of the fest and is sure to please fright fans who have the privilege of catching a screening this weekend.

Read the sinister synopsis:

All seems normal with Joseph and Joanne. Joanne is pregnant with their first child. Life in their little urban house is cozy and familiar. But something is off about Joseph. He doesn’t seem excited about the baby. Work on his documentary is becoming increasingly untethered. As Joseph struggles to maintain the routines of his domestic life, his mask begins to slip. Late at night, while Joanne thinks he is working, Joseph prowls the streets of Los Angeles, deliberately courting danger. Joanne is growing worried about Joseph’s odd behavior. But not as worried as she should be. Tilt explores how quickly the most familiar person in your life can become the most terrifying. How quickly we can become terrifying to ourselves.

We’re thrilled to debut the eerie teaser! Get a first look below:

Tribeca Film Festival attendees can catch TILT at the following times:

Sunday, April 23 | 10:15 AM | Cinepolis Chelsea – 03 (PRESS & INDUSTRY)

Sunday, April 23 | 10:00 PM | Cinepolis Chelsea – 09

Monday, April 24 | 9:15 PM | Regal Battery Park Stadium 11-01

Thursday, April 27 | 9:45 PM | Cinepolis Chelsea – 02

Friday, April 28 | 3:15 PM | Cinepolis Chelsea -05 (PRESS & INDUSTRY)

Stay tuned here at FANGORIA.com for more on TILT and Tribeca Film Festival news!