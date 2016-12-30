Toys of Terror #130

December 30, 2016 - 1:25 pm

Comments Off on Toys of Terror #130

Welcome to TOYS OF TERROR, Fango’s weekly feature exhibiting the coolest horror accessories across the web. Whether you’re a collector, connoisseur or simply making your love of horror a family affair, these petrifying playthings are likely to impress even the most heartless horror fan. So if you’re searching for a ghoulish gift, look no further…

Our first Toy of Terror this week is an entry from the good folks at NECA, offering an impressive replica of the Xenomorph Skull from PREDATOR 2! Measuring at about 36-inches long, this replica is made of durable foam rubber and comes packaged with a display stand for tabletop use or wall mounting. For fans of the ALIEN and PREDATOR franchises, you can grab this sordid statue HERE.

Next up this week is another offering for VAMPIRELLA fans, offering up the Dynamite Entertainment Edition of the pulp pin-up icon! Standing at 7-and-1/2-inches tall, this polyresin and cast metal figure is inspired by the artwork of comic book master Arthur Adams! Perfect for VAMPIRELLA completists, you can pick up this frightening figure HERE.

Coming in at number three is another beloved horror offering from McFarlane Toys: a figure of Negan from THE WALKING DEAD! Measuring in at 7-inches tall, this collectible features 14 points of articulation, a replica of “Lucille”, and the official likeness of actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan! Highly detailed and screen-accurate, you can order this creepy collectible HERE.

Our fourth Toy of Terror this week comes from the people at Trick or Treat Studios as they bring the titular terror from THE ORPHAN KILLER to life! Sculpted by Justin Mabry, this mask was built from the actual screen-used mask from this splattery contemporary chiller! For those intent on taking their Halloween to the next level, you can order this petrifying plaything HERE.

Last but not least is an exciting new release from Mezco Toyz, with a new, stylized Pinhead figure from HELLRAISER III! Standing at approximately 6-inches tall, this sordid sculpt comes with four interchangeable hands, a brand new decor, and 8 points of articulation! Featuring real metal pins, you can order this terrifying toy HERE.