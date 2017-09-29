Tony Todd stars in Hamid Torabpour’s “ZOMBIES”, in select theaters and on VOD Sept 29th! (Exclusive Clip)

September 29, 2017 - 11:02 am

Tony Todd is certainly no stranger to the horror community and is most known for his legendary work as CANDYMAN. He’s been in countless films and is still as hard-working as he was from day one. The horror icon arms himself and returns to the screen in “ZOMBIES”! Written and directed by Hamid Torabpour, produced by Cameron Romero, and executive produced by Jared Safier, ZOMBIES stars Tony Todd, Steven Luke and Raina Hein.

With the world in shambles, plagued by a zombie outbreak, Luke works to clear the streets of the undead, helping anyone left unscathed. After a rescue mission goes off the road, Luke is saved by his old flame, Bena (Raina Hein). Back at camp, they join up with Detective Sommers (Tony Todd) before they are over run by a horde of the undead.

We have a treat for FANGO readers with an exclusive clip!

ZOMBIES is available in select theaters and on VOD today, September 29th!

For more information, visit: http://www.broadgreen.com