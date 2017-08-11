There’s definitely something in “THE VAULT”! Crack the code on September 1st

James Franco and Scott Haze are back together again for THE VAULT! The pair first made waves with the Franco directed thriller CHILD OF GOD in 2013. Directed by Dan Bush, written by Conal Byrne and Dan Bush, THE VAULT features cinematography by Andrew Shulkind (SOUTHBOUND, PANIC ROOM) and visual effects by May Satsuki Asai (IT FOLLOWS, HEIST). The film has a killer lineup of actors including: James Franco (SPIDER-MAN, 127 HOURS), Taryn Manning (“Orange Is The New Black”, 8-MILE), Francesca Eastwood (FX’s “Fargo”, FINAL GIRL), and Scott Haze (MIDNIGHT SPECIAL, CHILD OF GOD).

The synopsis is short, but the scares are not. Check out the info and trailer below:

Two estranged sisters are forced to rob a bank in order to save their brother. The heist begins smoothly, but mayhem ensues when the defiant bank manager sends them to a basement-level vault—home to something truly evil.

Watch the new, eerie clip “ What’s he looking at? “:

THE VAULT premieres in select theaters and on VOD September 1st. If a screening is in your area, don’t miss it! Check out the dates and locations below:

Opening In Theaters on September 1st

In New York, NY at the City Cinemas Village East Cinema

In Los Angeles, CA at the Laemmle NoHo7

In Phoenix, AZ at the AMC Arizona Center 24

In San Francisco, CA at the 4-Star Theatre

In Bradenton, FL at the AMC Bradenton 20

In Atlanta, GA at the Plaza Theatre

In Schaumburg, IL at the AMC Streets of Woodfield 20

In Kansas City, MO at the Screenland Tapcade

In Cherry Hill, NJ at the AMC Cherry Hill 24

In Houston, TX at the AMC Studio 30

In Grapevine, TX at the AMC Grapevine Mills 30

Opening In Theaters on September 8th

In Pittsburgh, PA at the Pittsburgh Filmmakers Harris Theater

Opening In Theaters on September 15th

In Seattle, WA at the Grand Illusion Cinema

Stay tuned here at FANGORIA.com for more on THE VAULT and Film Rise releases!