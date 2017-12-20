The Strangers are back. THE STRANGERS 2: PREY AT NIGHT will knock on doors March 9, 2018!

December 20, 2017 - 12:09 pm

THE STRANGERS sent horror fans running for their lives in 2008 when it first hit theaters. For those unfamiliar, the eerie film was directed by Bryan Bertino which starred Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman with Kip Weeks, Laura Margolis, and Gemma Ward as The Strangers.

Ten years later, The Strangers are back terrorize more unsuspecting victims. From Aviron Pictures, THE STRANGERS 2: PREY AT NIGHT is directed by Johannes Roberts and is written by Bryan Bertino and Ben Kentai. The film is produced by Wayne Marc Godfrey, James Harris, Robert Jones, and Mark Lane, and stars Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison, and Lewis Pullman.

Check out the sinister synopsis below:

A family’s road trip takes a dangerous turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park to stay with some relative and find it mysteriously deserted. Under the cover of darkness, three masked psychopaths pay them a visit to test the family’s every limit as they struggle to survive.

We recently received a very creepy package in the mail from The Strangers.

What could be inside?! Severed limbs? Poison? A Jigsaw-like trap that kills as soon as the package is opened?

No worries — it was just a little gift for the holidays! The bloody painted exterior was unsettling, but inside was a ‘Strangers’ themed Dreidel game and christmas ornaments. Perfect timing! Whew! We got lucky this time, but we’ll keep an eye out around the house as soon as the sun goes down. Rumor has it – The Strangers love to ‘Prey At Night’. THE STRANGERS 2: PREY AT NIGHT hits theaters on March 9 , 2018.