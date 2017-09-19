“THE HOUSES OCTOBER BUILT 2” shooting location map reveal, release coming Sept 22nd (Exclusive)

September 19, 2017 - 5:33 pm

In 2014, director Bobby Roe released his first installment of THE HOUSES OCTOBER BUILT which earned a 2 out of 4 Fango skull review. Despite some cons within the film, most horror fans enjoyed the production and have been eager to see more from Roe and his crew. Fast forward to 2017, Bobby Roe is back in the director’s chair to bring “THE HOUSES OCTOBER BUILT 2”! Written by Zack Andrews and Roe, and produced by Steven Schneider and Zack Andrews, the film stars: Brandy Schaefer, Zack Andrews, Mikey Roe, Bobby Roe, and Jeff Larson.

Recovering from the trauma of being kidnapped last Halloween by the Blue Skeleton – a group who take “extreme haunt” to another level – five friends decide they must face their fears in order to move on. Heading back out on the road to visit more haunted house attractions, signs of the Blue Skeleton start appearing again and a new terror begins.

THE HOUSES OCTOBER BUILT 2 filmmakers have shared a map that pinpoints some of American’s scariest haunted houses and includes all of the movie’s film locations!

THE HOUSES OCTOBER BUILT 2 will hit theaters and VOD this Friday, September 22nd!

