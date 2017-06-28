“THE EVIL IN US” comes forth July 4th

Just as any normal summer holiday weekend begins, a group of friends set out to to enjoy July 4th on a remote island. For some, the sand and sun symbolize ultimate relaxation and are what many vacation-goers strive for when booking their next getaway. That is, until you realize that the secluded island can be a deadly trap when paradise becomes riddled with panic.

RLJ Entertainment’s new release THE EVIL IN US takes us on a journey with six friends who sought out to have a blissful holiday weekend. Unfortunately, their ideal vacation suffers a wicked turn of events. Written and Directed by Jason William Lee, the film stars Ian Collins, Kylee Bush, Debs Howard, and John Gillich.

Six school friends meet up for a fourth of July celebration on a remote island off the Washington coast for a weekend of fun and partying. But the good times quickly turn into a nightmare when they unknowingly take a new bio-active drug containing a virus that causes fits of psychotic rage. Only one girl, Brie, doesn’t take the drug and she alone must fight to stay alive as her friends slowly turn into bloodthirsty cannibals. Trapped on the island, Brie must endure the unimaginable and fight for her life.

THE EVIL IN US releases on DVD exclusively at Walmart on July 4th ! The film will hit DVD, VOD, and Digital HD everywhere on August 29th .

