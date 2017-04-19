“THE ENDLESS” clip debut, World Premiere screening at Tribeca Film Festival 2017

April 19, 2017 - 10:14 am

Comments Off on “THE ENDLESS” clip debut, World Premiere screening at Tribeca Film Festival 2017

Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, written by Justin Benson, THE ENDLESS film makes its World Premiere this Friday, April 21st at the Tribeca Film Festival! It was selected for this year’s lineup in the U.S Narrative Competition section and is highly anticipated after Benson and Moorhead’s incredibly successful second feature film SPRING in 2014.

Although details have been kept under wraps with this production, we have a brief synopsis to pique your interest:

THE ENDLESS is the story of two brothers who return to the deal cult from which they fled a decade ago, to find that there might be some truth to the group’s otherworldly beliefs.

We have a treat for Fango readers as we have an EXCLUSIVE clip from the film!

Get a sneak peek at THE ENDLESS with “The Lake” clip below:

Tribeca Film Fest attendees can catch THE ENDLESS at the following screening times:

Friday, April 21st | 9:00 PM | Cinepolis Chelsea -07 – World Premiere

Saturday, April 22nd | 10:00 PM | Cinepolis Chelsea-09

Saturday, April 22nd | 1:45 PM | Cinepolis-01 – P&I

Sunday, April 23rd | 7:45 PM | Cinepolis Chelsea-01

Tuesday, April 25th | 1:45 PM | Cinepolis-01 – P&I

Wednesday, April 26th | 8:45 PM | Cinepolis-04

Stay tuned here at FANGORIA.com for more on THE ENDLESS and Tribeca Film Festival news!