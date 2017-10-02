The 2017 FANGORIA Chainsaw Awards Winners and Full Results!Home,Movies/TV,News Fangoria Staff
Better late than never! We apologize for the delay, but are happy to report that we have the full list of winners and results! These are chosen by you, Fango readers, and are the best (and worst) of 2017. The winners are followed by the runners-up. See how all of your fav’s of 2017 made out!
Best Film
Winner: THE WITCH
GREEN ROOM
DON’T BREATHE
10 CLOVERFIELD LANE
OUIJA: ORIGIN OF EVIL
Best Foreign-Language Film
Winner: TRAIN TO BUSAN
BASKIN
THE WAILING
UNDER THE SHADOW
THE SIMILARS
Best Limited Release Film
Winner: THE AUTOPSY OF JANE DOE
THE EYES OF MY MOTHER
THE INVITATION
HUSH
I AM NOT A SERIAL KILLER
Best Actor
Winner: John Goodman, 10 CLOVERFIELD LANE
Anton Yelchin, GREEN ROOM
Logan Marshall-Green, THE INVITATION (Write-in)
Max Records, I AM NOT A SERIAL KILLER
Gong Yoo, TRAIN TO BUSAN
Best Actress
Winner: Anya Taylor-Joy, THE WITCH
Kika Magalhaes, THE EYES OF MY MOTHER
Samantha Robinson, THE LOVE WITCH
Natasha Lyonne, ANTIBIRTH
Kate Siegel, HUSH
Best Supporting Actor
Winner: Stephen Lang, DON’T BREATHE
Patrick Stewart, GREEN ROOM
Ralph Ineson, THE WITCH
Richard Brake, 31
John Carroll Lynch, THE INVITATION
Best Supporting Actress
Winner: Jena Malone, THE NEON DEMON
Ella Ballentine, THE MONSTER
Angela Trimbur, TRASH FIRE
Meg Tilly, ANTIBIRTH
Fiona O’Shaughnessy, NINA FOREVER
Best Screenplay
Winner: Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay, THE INVITATION
Jeremy Slater, PET
Richard Bates Jr., TRASH FIRE
Isaac Ezban, THE SIMILARS
Benjamin R. Moody, LAST GIRL STANDING
Best Score
Winner: Cliff Martinez, THE NEON DEMON
Steven Moore, THE MIND’S EYE
Mark Korven, THE WITCH
Mojciech Golczewski, BEYOND THE GATES
Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans, THE AUTOPSY OF JANE DOE
Best Make-up & SFX
Winner: Wayne Eaton, GREEN ROOM
Alec Gilis and Tom Woodruff Jr., THE MONSTER
Baran Bayburt, BASKIN
Colby Flinchum, NIGHT OF SOMETHING STRANGE
Brian Spears and Peter Gerner, THE MIND’S EYE
Best TV Series
Winner: STRANGER THINGS
ASH VS. EVIL DEAD
BLACK MIRROR
CHANNEL ZERO: CANDLE COVE
THE EXORCIST
Best TV Actor
Winner: Bruce Campbell, ASH VS. EVIL DEAD
Freddie Highmore, BATES MOTEL
Josh Hartnett, PENNY DREADFUL
Paul Schneider, CHANNEL ZERO: CANDLE COVE
Patrick Fugit, OUTCAST
Best TV Actress
Winner: Millie Bobby Brown, STRANGER THINGS
Vera Farmiga, BATES MOTEL
Geena Davis, THE EXORCIST
Eva Green, PENNY DREADFUL
Lucy Fry, WOLF CREEK
Best TV Supporting Actor
Winner: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, THE WALKING DEAD
David Harbour, STRANGER THINGS
Ray Santiago, ASH VS. EVIL DEAD
Ben Daniels, THE EXORCIST
Seth Gabel, SALEM
Best TV Supporting Actress
Winner: Winona Ryder, STRANGER THINGS
Dana DeLorenzo, ASH VS. EVIL DEAD
Sarah Paulson, AMERICAN HORROR STORY: ROANOKE
Fiona Shaw, CHANNEL ZERO: CANDLE COVE
Tamzin Merchant, SALEM
Best TV SFX
Winner: Roger Murray, ASH VS. EVIL DEAD
Greg Nicotero and Howard Berger, THE WALKING DEAD
Eryn Krueger Mekash and David LeRoy Anderson, AMERICAN HORROR STORY: ROANOKE
Doug Morrow, CHANNEL ZERO: CANDLE COVE
Matthew Mungle and Clinton Wayne, SALEM
WORST FILM
THE FOREST
Worst Film Runners-up: 31, BLAIR WITCH, RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER, BOO! A MADEA HALLOWEEN
FANGORIA Hall of Fame
Winner: Barbara Steele
Congratulations to all of the award winners and their team(s)! The fans voted for YOU!
We’d like to thank all of those who voted..every vote counts! Also, a special thanks goes out to FANGORIA Musick’s Corey Jennings for the absolutely brutal Chainsaw Award Winner flyer artwork!
Stay tuned for 2018 award nominees in the coming months. Enjoy this spooky month, fright fiends!