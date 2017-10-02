The 2017 FANGORIA Chainsaw Awards Winners and Full Results!

October 2, 2017 - 3:48 pm

Better late than never! We apologize for the delay, but are happy to report that we have the full list of winners and results! These are chosen by you, Fango readers, and are the best (and worst) of 2017. The winners are followed by the runners-up. See how all of your fav’s of 2017 made out!

Best Film

Winner: THE WITCH

GREEN ROOM

DON’T BREATHE

10 CLOVERFIELD LANE

OUIJA: ORIGIN OF EVIL

Best Foreign-Language Film

Winner: TRAIN TO BUSAN

BASKIN

THE WAILING

UNDER THE SHADOW

THE SIMILARS

Best Limited Release Film

Winner: THE AUTOPSY OF JANE DOE

THE EYES OF MY MOTHER

THE INVITATION

HUSH

I AM NOT A SERIAL KILLER

Best Actor

Winner: John Goodman, 10 CLOVERFIELD LANE

Anton Yelchin, GREEN ROOM

Logan Marshall-Green, THE INVITATION (Write-in)

Max Records, I AM NOT A SERIAL KILLER

Gong Yoo, TRAIN TO BUSAN

Best Actress

Winner: Anya Taylor-Joy, THE WITCH

Kika Magalhaes, THE EYES OF MY MOTHER

Samantha Robinson, THE LOVE WITCH

Natasha Lyonne, ANTIBIRTH

Kate Siegel, HUSH

Best Supporting Actor

Winner: Stephen Lang, DON’T BREATHE

Patrick Stewart, GREEN ROOM

Ralph Ineson, THE WITCH

Richard Brake, 31

John Carroll Lynch, THE INVITATION

Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Jena Malone, THE NEON DEMON

Ella Ballentine, THE MONSTER

Angela Trimbur, TRASH FIRE

Meg Tilly, ANTIBIRTH

Fiona O’Shaughnessy, NINA FOREVER

Best Screenplay

Winner: Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay, THE INVITATION

Jeremy Slater, PET

Richard Bates Jr., TRASH FIRE

Isaac Ezban, THE SIMILARS

Benjamin R. Moody, LAST GIRL STANDING

Best Score

Winner: Cliff Martinez, THE NEON DEMON

Steven Moore, THE MIND’S EYE

Mark Korven, THE WITCH

Mojciech Golczewski, BEYOND THE GATES

Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans, THE AUTOPSY OF JANE DOE

Best Make-up & SFX

Winner: Wayne Eaton, GREEN ROOM

Alec Gilis and Tom Woodruff Jr., THE MONSTER

Baran Bayburt, BASKIN

Colby Flinchum, NIGHT OF SOMETHING STRANGE

Brian Spears and Peter Gerner, THE MIND’S EYE

Best TV Series

Winner: STRANGER THINGS

ASH VS. EVIL DEAD

BLACK MIRROR

CHANNEL ZERO: CANDLE COVE

THE EXORCIST

Best TV Actor

Winner: Bruce Campbell, ASH VS. EVIL DEAD

Freddie Highmore, BATES MOTEL

Josh Hartnett, PENNY DREADFUL

Paul Schneider, CHANNEL ZERO: CANDLE COVE

Patrick Fugit, OUTCAST

Best TV Actress

Winner: Millie Bobby Brown, STRANGER THINGS

Vera Farmiga, BATES MOTEL

Geena Davis, THE EXORCIST

Eva Green, PENNY DREADFUL

Lucy Fry, WOLF CREEK

Best TV Supporting Actor

Winner: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, THE WALKING DEAD

David Harbour, STRANGER THINGS

Ray Santiago, ASH VS. EVIL DEAD

Ben Daniels, THE EXORCIST

Seth Gabel, SALEM

Best TV Supporting Actress

Winner: Winona Ryder, STRANGER THINGS

Dana DeLorenzo, ASH VS. EVIL DEAD

Sarah Paulson, AMERICAN HORROR STORY: ROANOKE

Fiona Shaw, CHANNEL ZERO: CANDLE COVE

Tamzin Merchant, SALEM

Best TV SFX

Winner: Roger Murray, ASH VS. EVIL DEAD

Greg Nicotero and Howard Berger, THE WALKING DEAD

Eryn Krueger Mekash and David LeRoy Anderson, AMERICAN HORROR STORY: ROANOKE

Doug Morrow, CHANNEL ZERO: CANDLE COVE

Matthew Mungle and Clinton Wayne, SALEM

WORST FILM

THE FOREST

Worst Film Runners-up: 31, BLAIR WITCH, RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER, BOO! A MADEA HALLOWEEN

FANGORIA Hall of Fame

Winner: Barbara Steele

Congratulations to all of the award winners and their team(s)! The fans voted for YOU!

We’d like to thank all of those who voted..every vote counts! Also, a special thanks goes out to FANGORIA Musick’s Corey Jennings for the absolutely brutal Chainsaw Award Winner flyer artwork!

Stay tuned for 2018 award nominees in the coming months. Enjoy this spooky month, fright fiends!