Slipknot’s “DAY OF THE GUSANO” live performance DVD coming October 20th!

September 18, 2017 - 11:30 am

Comments Off on Slipknot’s “DAY OF THE GUSANO” live performance DVD coming October 20th!

It’s been 22 years since Slipknot first burst onto the music scene in Des Moines, Iowa. The band’s nightmarish masks and sinister setups have been keeping fans entertained at live shows for over two decades. Slipknot continues to deliver an absolutely powerful and berserk concert, further proving to their supporters that they are here for only one reason – their fans.

Read more about the DAY OF THE GUSANO below:

‘Day of The Gusano’ documents not only a historic Knotfest Mexico City performance from Slipknot, one of the most exciting live bands on the planet, but delves deeply into the lives of the band’s fans as well. Slipknot’s fans, better known as maggots, are essential to the band’s legacy. This highly anticipated show captures the chaos, excitement and community that has been cultivated over the past 20+ years.

DAY OF THE GUSANO was directed by Slipknot’s own, M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan, and premiered on September 6th, worldwide. The film is still screening in some countries! Check out the full list of venues and dates HERE.