“SLASHED! THE MUSICAL” coming to Hollywood Fringe Festival this June

May 31, 2017 - 11:11 am

SLASHED! is currently raising funds via their GoFundMe page, already exceeding their original $5,000 goal and accumulating just over $5,700 in one month! This horror comedy musical is sure to strike a note with fright fans.

Read more about SLASHED! below:

Welcome to Camp Doom! Er, we mean Camp Freedom… SLASHED! THE MUSICAL is a musical comedy love-letter to the classic 80’s Summer Camp Slasher Genre. Featuring a cast of characters that you know and love — but with a twist — and original songs inspired by 1980s Top 40 radio. SLASHED! will have audiences laughing and screaming from beginning until the very bloody end. Cast includes: Curt Bonnem, Kristyn Chalker, Acquah Dansoh, Sean Keller, Timothy Kopacz, Mary O’Neil, Fayna Sanchez, Elissa Wagner and Clarke Wolfe. Directed by Chelsea Stardust

Book, Music & Lyrics by Sean Keller

Produced by Rudy Scalese & Clarke Wolfe

Choreography by: Rebekah McKendry

With 7 original songs, the 80’s inspired music will transport the audience and satisfy those who just can’t seem to shake the awesome decade. SLASHED! THE MUSICAL will make its premiere at Hollywood Fringe Festival 2017.

Keep updated with the cast and crew via Facebook.

SLASHED! has sold out of 3 shows already, so get tickets while you can! Remaining open dates and times are below:

June 9th @ 11:55 p.m. June 14th @ 10:00 p.m. June 15th @ 10:00 p.m.

June 23rd @ 11:55 p.m

For tickets and more information visit: http://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/4490