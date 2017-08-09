SCREAMDANCE! Intl Film Fest opens submissions, screenings coming to NY this October

August 9, 2017 - 5:48 pm

For indie filmmakers, film fests can be a great place to get your film seen and give artists a chance to connect with like-minded folks. Funding an entire project solely can be tricky, so any dollar saved is a gift from the gods. Luckily, submissions to SCREAMDANCE! are completely FREE. Yes, free.

SCREAMDANCE! International Film Festival is just in its 3rd year, but is quickly becoming a desirable fest. Applications just opened up on August 1st, but get those films in ASAP! Submissions will close September 7th, and the fest will take place in Brooklyn, NY on October 29th.

Learn more about SCREAMDANCE! below:

SCREAMDANCE! International Film Festival invites you to submit your original, short length dance horror film to our 3rd Annual SCREAMDANCE!

Hosted by white road Dance Media Sunday 10/29/17 at Triskelion Arts in Brooklyn NY Is “dance horror” even a film genre? IT IS NOW. All you movement maker weirdos, get ready to get your David Lynch on- submissions are open as of AUGUST 1, and will close SEPTEMBER 7. Films can be no longer than 9 minutes, and a secure online screener must be made available through vimeo. All filmmakers over age 18 are welcome to apply, from anywhere in the world, and we’re interested in curating modalities ranging from dance to performance art to experimental movement to puppetry to theatre to surprise us! There is no application fee. All notifications will be made by October 1. Selected films will be screened, screamed about, screamed at, and celebrated in Brooklyn NY on 10/29/17!