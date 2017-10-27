Roger Corman talks Edgar Allan Poe in “American Masters – Edgar Allan Poe: Buried Alive” (Exclusive)

“The mystery around Poe’s death is the least of it..The real question at the heart of this film is why Edgar Allan Poe continues to be one of the most popular writers in the history of Western literature – and one of the most misunderstood.”
We’ve got exclusive commentary by Roger Corman from the episode. Watch below:
AMERICAN MASTERS – EDGAR ALLAN POE: BURIED ALIVE will air nationwide on Monday, October 30th at 9pm on PBS and will be available to stream on Halloween HERE! The episode will also be available on DVD and digital download on October 31st via PBS Distribution.
