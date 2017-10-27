Roger Corman talks Edgar Allan Poe in “American Masters – Edgar Allan Poe: Buried Alive” (Exclusive)

October 27, 2017 - 12:34 pm

There’s no doubt that Edgar Allan Poe is one of the most recognized writers of mystery and the macabre of all time. However, mysteries within his own life and death struck shortly after his tragic demise. Poe’s rival, Rufus W. Griswold, wrote an obituary that claimed Poe was a madman in an attempt to tarnish his reputation, even after death. Director Eric Stange covers the ins and outs of Poe with a new documentary entitled, AMERICAN MASTERS – EDGAR ALLAN POE: BURIED ALIVE! Starring Denis O’Hare (AMERICAN HORROR STORY, TRUE BLOOD), narrated by Kathleen Turner, AMERICAN MASTERS – EDGAR ALLAN POE: BURIED ALIVE will explore Poe in more depths than ever before, including the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death.

Filmed in Boston Harbor’s historic Fort Independence at Castle Island, Edgar Allan Poe: Buried Alive combines dramatized re-enactments with O’Hare of key moments in Poe’s life, readings from Poe’s works by O’Hare, Oscar-nominated actor Chris Sarandon (The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Princess Bride, Dog Day Afternoon) and actor Ben Schnetzer (Snowden, Goat, Pride) and interviews with authors including Marilynne Robinson (Gilead), Matthew Pearl (The Poe Shadow), Jeffrey Meyers (Edgar Allan Poe: His Life and Legacy) and Zach Dundas (The Great Detective), director Roger Corman (Poe film cycle including House of Usher) and others to reveal how Poe tapped into what it means to be human in a modern and sometimes frightening world. Written and directed by Eric Stange (The War That Made America, American Experience: Murder at Harvard), the new documentary American Masters – Edgar Allan Poe: Buried Alive draws on the rich palette of Poe’s evocative imagery and sharply drawn plots to tell the real story of the notorious author.

