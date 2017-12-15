Roddy Piper’s final feature film, THE CHAIR, has been released on Blu-ray and DVD

The film adaptation of THE CHAIR, which stars Roddy Piper in his last feature film role, has been released to blu-ray and DVD combo pack.

Based on the Alterna Comics graphic novel created and written by Peter Simeti with art by Kevin Christensen, THE CHAIR is a psychological horror thriller thatÂ focuses on aÂ man who isÂ struggling to escape a grisly fate on death row in this intense story of betrayal, revenge, and humanity’s horrifying capacity for evil.

The film has received rave reviews for the intense performances in it, as well as the serious themes presented andÂ layered subtext within the plot.

THE CHAIR starsÂ an impressive ensemble cast that alsoÂ includesÂ Bill Oberst Jr. (Criminal Minds), Tim Muskatell (Deadgirl), Zach Galligan (Gremlins), NaomiÂ Grossman (American Horror Story), Noah Hathaway (The NeverEnding Story) and Ezra Buzzington (The Hills HaveÂ Eyes).Â (See more on IMDb)

THE CHAIR on Blu-ray +Â DVD combo pack isÂ available here for purchase.

Watch theÂ OFFICIAL TRAILER.

Watch a clip from the film.