Robert Englund talks Wes Craven with Mick Garris on “Post Mortem” podcast (Exclusive Clip)

August 28, 2017 - 6:02 pm

Robert Englund sits down with Mick Garris for this week’s episode of POST MORTEM to talk about Wes Craven and his influences for Freddy and NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET!

For those unfamiliar, Mick Garris is a filmmaker and actor who is best known for his Stephen King adaptations and the MASTERS OF HORROR TV series. POST MORTEM is Mick Garris’s very own podcast and airs every other Wednesday via PodcastOne.com. Garris speaks with many of the horror genre’s most influential folks, getting to the nitty-gritty of some of your favorite fright flicks. Airing this Wednesday, August 30th both Garris and Englund pay homage to the late Wes Craven.

Read more about the 15th episode of POST MORTEM:

This Wednesday, August 30th, not only marks the 15th episode of POST MORTEM with Mick Garris on Podcast One, but the episode will be released on the second anniversary of legendary director Wes Craven’s death. In honor of this innovative Master of Horror, we’re airing a very special Wes Craven tribute featuring a classic interview Mick did with Wes from the original 2010 POST MORTEM television run, PLUS an exclusive NEW conversation with the man who brought Wes’ most iconic creation to life, Freddy Krueger himself, Robert Englund!

We’ve got a treat for FANGO readers with an exclusive clip! Listen below:

Be sure to tune in to POST MORTEM this Wednesday, August 30th to hear the full episode!