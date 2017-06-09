Rob Savage’s horror short “DAWN OF THE DEAF” exclusive clip, online premiere coming June 14th

June 9, 2017 - 12:14 pm

Director Rob Savage’s suspenseful DAWN OF THE DEAF horror short made an impressive round on the festival circuit scoring screenings and awards at several notable festivals including: Sundance Film Festival 2017, Sitges International Film Festival 2016 and Fantastic Fest 2016, just to name a few. It was also recently named a Vimeo Staff Pick Premiere and is set to debut on the streaming site June 14th.

Written by Rob Savage with the story from Jed Shepherd and produced by Douglas Cox, DAWN OF THE DEAF stars Caroline Ward, Haley Bishop and Radina Drandova and is certainly a film to keep an eye on. Clocking in at 12 tense minutes in length, the film’s chaos begins when strange sounds wipe out the hearing population. Fortunately, life continues as a small group of Deaf people are left in the hands of fate and must band together in order to survive.

We have a sneek preview of the film with an exclusive clip! Witness the madness below:

Keep up with the project on Facebook and Twitter or visit the official website HERE!