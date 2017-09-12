Rob Grant’s “FAKE BLOOD” trailer release, poster reveal (Exclusive)

September 12, 2017 - 11:02 am

Rob Grant‘s previous work has been within the editorial department on notable films like WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES (2017), DAWN OF THE PLANET OF THE APES (2014), and THE CABIN IN THE WOODS (2012). Coming this year, levelFILM will release Rob Grant’s very own feature, FAKE BLOOD, for all of us fright fiends to see! Starring Mike Kovac, Jacqueline Breakwell, and Rob Grant, the viewers are taken right into the madness with the filmmakers as they set out to investigate the connection, if any, with horror films and violence. Get ready for a wild ride..this project may get a lot more action than the filmmakers could have ever hoped-for.

Read more about FAKE BLOOD:

Rob Grant and Mike Kovac receive a disturbing fan video inspired by their previous horror movie Mon Ami, motivating them to investigate the responsibility of filmmakers in portraying violence in movies. In their pursuit of the truth they are unwittingly introduced to the real world of violent criminals and their victims.

Check out the official trailer below:

