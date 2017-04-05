Ridley Scott’s “PHOENIX FORGOTTEN” invades theaters on April 21st!

Produced by Ridley Scott, PHOENIX FORGOTTEN unleashes a story based on the untold true events of the 1997 mysterious lights over Phoenix, Arizona, “The Phoenix Lights”. News of the incident was widespread and video evidence showed the lights hovering and then disappearing one by one into the darkness of night. The explanations of these lights sparked controversy and the incident was dismissed by skeptics as airplanes or flares being dropped by an aircraft in military training. PHOENIX FORGOTTEN is here to show: you’ve been lied to.

Based on the shocking, true events of March 13th, 1997, when several mysterious lights appeared over Phoenix, Arizona. This unprecedented and inexplicable phenomenon became known as “The Phoenix Lights”, and remains the most famous and widely viewed UFO sighting in history. PHOENIX FORGOTTEN tells the story of three teens who went into the desert shortly after the incident, hoping to document the strange events occurring in their town. They disappeared that night, and were never seen again. Now, on the twentieth anniversary of their disappearance, unseen footage has finally been discovered, chronicling the final hours of their fateful expedition. For the first time ever, the truth will be revealed…

