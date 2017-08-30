Onetti Brothers “WHAT THE WATERS LEFT BEHIND” poster reveal, World Premiere coming to Sitges 2017

August 30, 2017 - 4:18 pm

Comments Off on Onetti Brothers “WHAT THE WATERS LEFT BEHIND” poster reveal, World Premiere coming to Sitges 2017

We first broke news about Luciano and Nicolas Onetti’s latest film WHAT THE WATERS LEFT BEHIND in May after its horrifying trailer debuted and shook the horror film circuit. Fright flick fiends got to witness the madness first-hand at Cannes this year as the trailer was exclusively premiered at the festival. Now, the Onetti Brothers will be taking their feature to this year’s Sitges Film Fest where it will make its World Premiere via the “Midnight X-treme” category!

For those unfamiliar, check out the synopsis and trailer below:

Epecuén was one of the most important touristic villages of Argentina. Thousands of people concurred, attracted by the healing properties of its thermal waters. On November 10th 1985, a huge volume of water broke the protecting embankment and the village was submerged under ten meters of salt water. Epecuén disappeared. Thirty years later, the waters receded and the ruins of Epecuén emerged exposing a bleak and deserted landscape. The residents never returned.

The plot revolves around a group of young people that take a trip to the ruins in order to film a documentary about Epecuén. Ignoring the warnings, and after a brief tour, they get stranded in the abandoned village. Contrary to what they thought, they begin to realize that they are really not alone…

We’ve scored a first look at the official poster for WHAT THE WATERS LEFT BEHIND! Check it out!

It’s safe to say.. don’t go near Epecuén.

We’ll keep you updated here at FANGORIA.com with more on WHAT THE WATERS LEFT BEHIND!