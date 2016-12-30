NYC! Get Discounted Admission at NYZ Apocalypse’s Blackout Experience Tonight!

December 30, 2016

For East Coast horrorhounds, NYZ Apocalypse (450 Commack Road, Deer Park, NY 11729) has become a tried-and-true destination for exhilarating and immersive interactive horror experiences. And for their latest event, NYZ Blackout- a one night only event taking place tonight, December 30th, at 7 p.m., NYZ Apocalypse is offering a demented deal for all FANGORIA readers! Learn how to get cheaper chills below!

For those unfamiliar with NYZ BLACKOUT, here’s the official synopsis…

There’s been a blackout in an underground prison infested with zombies; only you and another team member are humanities last hope at survival. You each get a gun, a flashlight, and one refill of ammo. Will the darkness get to you before what lives in it does?

“NYZ has always been about change, and tonight, we change again for one night to offer a blackout experience unlike anything in the New York area,” says Marketing Manager Will Puntarich. “Our show is scary, and it is even scarier when the lights go out. Don’t miss this intense laser tag zombie apocalypse event.”

NYZ BLACKOUT runs at the aforementioned Deer Park, NY, location from 7:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. tonight. NYZ Apocalypse is offering an exclusive $5.00 discount on all admission tickets for FANGORIA readers; just print out this article and bring it to the register upon arrival. You can visit www.nyzapocalypse.com for more information on this eerie event, and stay tuned for more on NYZ Apocalypse here at FANGORIA.com!