“NICOLE, HER EX, AND THE KILLER” (Screenplay Review)

For most of us in this hustle-and-bustle world, our family life and relationships can sometimes be more horrifying than the horror movies we know and love. Yet I’m sure even the most mind-meltingly insane personal life can’t quite measure up to the twisted story of NICOLE, HER EX, AND THE KILLER, the latest script from the warped minds of Bob X Akins and Nicole Trobaugh. A horror comedy about a love triangle of psychopaths, NICOLE, HER EX, AND THE KILLER is the kind of wickedly original tale that will make you laugh, scream, and everything in between.

The screenplay follows Nicole, a woman whose worries revolve around her dysfunctional family, her pathetic ex-husband Jake, and her charming new beau, Braeden. But what Nicole doesn’t know- and what Jake unfortunately finds out- is that Braeden is a serial killer, murdering strangers in the dead of night. With Braeden invited to join Nicole’s family for Thanksgiving, will Jake be able to prevent Nicole from turning her family get-together into a total bloodbath?

Of course, from there, this thrilling tale of family, obsession, and murder goes into delightfully demented territory, culminating with an explosive twist ending. While the script definitely kicks off with some strong comedy moments, Akins and Trobaugh deliver some shocking horror along the way, which just happens to match their penchant their witty, dark humor. And the writers impressively deliver some sincere character moments to separate NICOLE, HER EX, AND THE KILLER from your average horror-thriller; in fact, the script reads closer to a lurid love story with an utterly twisted twist.

Bloody, quirky, and funny as hell, NICOLE, HER EX, AND THE KILLER would make for a damn fine time if it goes on to feature film status. Akins and Trobaugh deliver a solid mixture of relationship drama, over-the-top comedy, and splattery horror with their screenplay, capping the story off with an ending that’ll keep your jaw firmly on the floor. If you’re a fan of horror comedy and unorthodox serial killer thrillers, you’re guaranteed to go psycho over NICOLE, HER EX, AND THE KILLER!

