New “KRAMPUS” trailer spreads Christmas fear

September 9, 2015 - 11:01 am

Michael Dougherty gave us one of the best Halloween movies ever with TRICK ’R TREAT, and now he’s taking on Christmas with KRAMPUS. Check out the trailer after the jump!

Directed by Dougherty from a script he wrote with Zach Shields and Todd Casey, KRAMPUS opens from Universal Pictures December 4. Adam Scott, Toni Collette, David Koechner, Allison Tolman, Conchata Ferrell, Stefania Lavie Owen and Krista Stadler star; the wizards at Weta Workshop and Weta Digital created the titular creature and his minions. The synopsis: “When his dysfunctional family clashes over the holidays, young Max [Emjay Anthony] is disillusioned and turns his back on Christmas. Little does he know, this lack of festive spirit has unleashed the wrath of Krampus: a demonic force of ancient evil intent on punishing non-believers. All hell breaks loose as beloved holiday icons take on a monstrous life of their own, laying siege to the fractured family’s home and forcing them to fight for each other if they hope to survive.” For more on KRAMPUS, check out the official website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tumblr.