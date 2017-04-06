New horror/thriller film “CAGE” confines viewers on Amazon Prime

April 6, 2017 - 3:28 pm

Comments Off on New horror/thriller film “CAGE” confines viewers on Amazon Prime

Now available on Amazon Prime comes Director and Writer Warren Dudley’s newest horror/thriller film, CAGE! Starring Lucy-Jane Quinlan, the story takes you into captivity with a chat line worker, with seemingly no escape route in sight.

Read more about CAGE:

In Seattle in 2001 twenty seven year old Gracie Blake is working from home taking chatline calls from male clients – desperate to make ends meet. With her daughter Kayla recently taken in to foster care and her reliance on her anti psychotic drugs becoming greater Gracie needs a break. This comes in the form of a call from a new client Peter Karl Bradley offering her $5000 for a one night personal visit… Gracie agrees. The next morning she wakes up in a wooden animal cage in a dank and dark warehouse… somewhere in America. What follows is a tense and frightening psychological thriller that leaves Gracie fighting her terrifying unseen foe, her growing hunger and her own sanity.

CAGE is now available via Amazon Prime HERE! For more info visit: Cage-Movie.com

Watch the trailer below:

Stay tuned here at FANGORIA.com for more Sixty6Media Film releases!