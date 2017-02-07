Never mind Oscar, here’s the 2017 FANGORIA Chainsaw Awards Nominees Ballot!

February 7, 2017 - 3:19 pm

We’re back to bring you the awards that really matter! Grab your weapons and get ready to vote for all of your favorites for the 2017 FANGORIA Chainsaw Awards!

E-mail your votes to chainsaw@fangoria.com. (be sure to vote in all categories, and only once per person; personal e-mails only, no mass ballots)

For the FANGO Hall of Fame, be sure not to vote for any of these current members: Forrest J Ackerman, Dario Argento, Tom Atkins, Rick Baker, Clive Barker, Mario Bava, Tobin Bell, Adrián García Bogliano, Rob Bottin, Doug Bradley, Tim Burton, James Cameron, Bruce Campbell, John Carpenter, Jeffrey Combs, Roger Corman, Barbara Crampton, Don Coscarelli, Wes Craven, David Cronenberg, Jamie Lee Curtis, Peter Cushing, Joe Dante, Guillermo del Toro, Brad Dourif, Robert Englund, Larry Fessenden, Lucio Fulci, Stuart Gordon, Sid Haig, Danielle Harris, Lance Henriksen, Bill Hinzman, Kane Hodder, Tobe Hooper, Anthony Hopkins, Peter Jackson, Doug Jones, Udo Kier, Stephen King, KNB EFX, Heather Langenkamp, Christopher Lee, David Lynch, Richard Matheson, Dick Miller, Bill Moseley, Paul Naschy, Bill Paxton, Emily Perkins, Ron Perlman, Donald Pleasence, Vincent Price, Linnea Quigley, Sam Raimi, Robert Rodriguez, George A. Romero, Eli Roth, Kurt Russell, Tom Savini, Angus Scrimm, Dick Smith, Christopher Walken, James Wan, Sigourney Weaver, Ti West, Joss Whedon, Kevin Williamson, Stan Winston, Kevin Yagher and Rob Zombie.

Write-in votes are acceptable in all categories. Deadline for ballots is April 7th; winners will be announced later that month.

Here are the nominees in their respective categories for the 2017 FANGORIA Chainsaw Awards:

Best Film

10 CLOVERFIELD LANE

DON’T BREATHE

GREEN ROOM

OUIJA: ORIGIN OF EVIL

THE WITCH

Best Foreign-Language Film

BASKIN

THE SIMILARS

TRAIN TO BUSAN

UNDER THE SHADOW

THE WAILING

Best Limited Release Film

THE AUTOPSY OF JANE DOE

THE EYES OF MY MOTHER

HUSH

I AM NOT A SERIAL KILLER

THE INVITATION

Best Actor

Anton Yelchin, GREEN ROOM

Gong Yoo, TRAIN TO BUSAN

John Goodman, 10 CLOVERFIELD LANE

Logan Marshall-Green, THE INVITATION

Max Records, I AM NOT A SERIAL KILLER

Best Actress

Anya Taylor-Joy, THE WITCH

Kate Siegel, HUSH

Kika Magalhaes, THE EYES OF MY MOTHER

Natasha Lyonne, ANTIBIRTH

Samantha Robinson, THE LOVE WITCH

Best Supporting Actor

John Carroll Lynch, THE INVITATION

Patrick Stewart, GREEN ROOM

Ralph Ineson, THE WITCH

Richard Brake, 31

Stephen Lang, DON’T BREATHE

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Trimbur, TRASH FIRE

Ella Ballentine, THE MONSTER

Fiona O’Shaughnessy, NINA FOREVER

Jena Malone, THE NEON DEMON

Meg Tilly, ANTIBIRTH

Best Screenplay

Benjamin R. Moody, LAST GIRL STANDING

Isaac Ezban, THE SIMILARS

Jeremy Slater, PET

Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay, THE INVITATION

Richard Bates Jr., TRASH FIRE

Best Score

Cliff Martinez, THE NEON DEMON

Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans, THE AUTOPSY OF JANE DOE

Mark Korven, THE WITCH

Steve Moore, THE MIND’S EYE

Wojciech Golczewski, BEYOND THE GATES

Best Make-up & SFX

Alec Gillis and Tom Woodruff Jr., THE MONSTER

Baran Bayburt, BASKIN

Brian Spears and Peter Gerner, THE MIND’S EYE

Colby Flinchum, NIGHT OF SOMETHING STRANGE

Wayne Eaton, GREEN ROOM

Best TV Series

ASH VS. EVIL DEAD

BLACK MIRROR

CHANNEL ZERO: CANDLE COVE

THE EXORCIST

STRANGER THINGS

Best TV Actor

Bruce Campbell, ASH VS. EVIL DEAD

Freddie Highmore, BATES MOTEL

Josh Hartnett, PENNY DREADFUL

Patrick Fugit, OUTCAST

Paul Schneider, CHANNEL ZERO: CANDLE COVE

Best TV Actress

Eva Green, PENNY DREADFUL

Geena Davis, THE EXORCIST

Lucy Fry, WOLF CREEK

Millie Bobby Brown, STRANGER THINGS

Vera Farmiga, BATES MOTEL

Best TV Supporting Actor

Ben Daniels, THE EXORCIST

David Harbour, STRANGER THINGS

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, THE WALKING DEAD

Ray Santiago, ASH VS. EVIL DEAD

Seth Gabel, SALEM

Best TV Supporting Actress

Dana DeLorenzo, ASH VS. EVIL DEAD

Fiona Shaw, CHANNEL ZERO: CANDLE COVE

Sarah Paulson, AMERICAN HORROR STORY: ROANOKE

Tamzin Merchant, SALEM

Winona Ryder, STRANGER THINGS

Best TV SFX

Eryn Krueger Mekash and David LeRoy Anderson, AMERICAN HORROR STORY: ROANOKE

Doug Morrow, CHANNEL ZERO: CANDLE COVE

Gregory Nicotero and Howard Berger, THE WALKING DEAD

Matthew Mungle and Clinton Wayne, SALEM

Roger Murray, ASH VS. EVIL DEAD

WORST FILM

We’ll leave this one up to you (2016 releases only)

My choice of one individual (no movies/TV shows) for induction into the FANGORIA Hall of Fame:

In addition to the two entrants fans will vote on for the FANGORIA Hall of Fame this year, FANGORIA will be presenting three horror icons with the first ever FANGORIA Lifetime Achievement Awards, which will grant honorary Hall of Fame status for their efforts within the genre. The 2017 FANGORIA Lifetime Achievement Award Winners will include:

Boris Karloff (Actor, FRANKENSTEIN, BLACK SABBATH)

Tony Todd (Actor, CANDYMAN, FINAL DESTINATION)

Gale Anne Hurd (Producer, ALIENS, THE WALKING DEAD)