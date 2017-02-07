Never mind Oscar, here’s the 2017 FANGORIA Chainsaw Awards Nominees Ballot!Books/Art/Culture,Home,Movies/TV,News Fangoria Staff
We’re back to bring you the awards that really matter! Grab your weapons and get ready to vote for all of your favorites for the 2017 FANGORIA Chainsaw Awards!
E-mail your votes to chainsaw@fangoria.com. (be sure to vote in all categories, and only once per person; personal e-mails only, no mass ballots)
For the FANGO Hall of Fame, be sure not to vote for any of these current members: Forrest J Ackerman, Dario Argento, Tom Atkins, Rick Baker, Clive Barker, Mario Bava, Tobin Bell, Adrián García Bogliano, Rob Bottin, Doug Bradley, Tim Burton, James Cameron, Bruce Campbell, John Carpenter, Jeffrey Combs, Roger Corman, Barbara Crampton, Don Coscarelli, Wes Craven, David Cronenberg, Jamie Lee Curtis, Peter Cushing, Joe Dante, Guillermo del Toro, Brad Dourif, Robert Englund, Larry Fessenden, Lucio Fulci, Stuart Gordon, Sid Haig, Danielle Harris, Lance Henriksen, Bill Hinzman, Kane Hodder, Tobe Hooper, Anthony Hopkins, Peter Jackson, Doug Jones, Udo Kier, Stephen King, KNB EFX, Heather Langenkamp, Christopher Lee, David Lynch, Richard Matheson, Dick Miller, Bill Moseley, Paul Naschy, Bill Paxton, Emily Perkins, Ron Perlman, Donald Pleasence, Vincent Price, Linnea Quigley, Sam Raimi, Robert Rodriguez, George A. Romero, Eli Roth, Kurt Russell, Tom Savini, Angus Scrimm, Dick Smith, Christopher Walken, James Wan, Sigourney Weaver, Ti West, Joss Whedon, Kevin Williamson, Stan Winston, Kevin Yagher and Rob Zombie.
Write-in votes are acceptable in all categories. Deadline for ballots is April 7th; winners will be announced later that month.
Here are the nominees in their respective categories for the 2017 FANGORIA Chainsaw Awards:
Best Film
10 CLOVERFIELD LANE
DON’T BREATHE
GREEN ROOM
OUIJA: ORIGIN OF EVIL
THE WITCH
Best Foreign-Language Film
BASKIN
THE SIMILARS
TRAIN TO BUSAN
UNDER THE SHADOW
THE WAILING
Best Limited Release Film
THE AUTOPSY OF JANE DOE
THE EYES OF MY MOTHER
HUSH
I AM NOT A SERIAL KILLER
THE INVITATION
Best Actor
Anton Yelchin, GREEN ROOM
Gong Yoo, TRAIN TO BUSAN
John Goodman, 10 CLOVERFIELD LANE
Logan Marshall-Green, THE INVITATION
Max Records, I AM NOT A SERIAL KILLER
Best Actress
Anya Taylor-Joy, THE WITCH
Kate Siegel, HUSH
Kika Magalhaes, THE EYES OF MY MOTHER
Natasha Lyonne, ANTIBIRTH
Samantha Robinson, THE LOVE WITCH
Best Supporting Actor
John Carroll Lynch, THE INVITATION
Patrick Stewart, GREEN ROOM
Ralph Ineson, THE WITCH
Richard Brake, 31
Stephen Lang, DON’T BREATHE
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Trimbur, TRASH FIRE
Ella Ballentine, THE MONSTER
Fiona O’Shaughnessy, NINA FOREVER
Jena Malone, THE NEON DEMON
Meg Tilly, ANTIBIRTH
Best Screenplay
Benjamin R. Moody, LAST GIRL STANDING
Isaac Ezban, THE SIMILARS
Jeremy Slater, PET
Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay, THE INVITATION
Richard Bates Jr., TRASH FIRE
Best Score
Cliff Martinez, THE NEON DEMON
Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans, THE AUTOPSY OF JANE DOE
Mark Korven, THE WITCH
Steve Moore, THE MIND’S EYE
Wojciech Golczewski, BEYOND THE GATES
Best Make-up & SFX
Alec Gillis and Tom Woodruff Jr., THE MONSTER
Baran Bayburt, BASKIN
Brian Spears and Peter Gerner, THE MIND’S EYE
Colby Flinchum, NIGHT OF SOMETHING STRANGE
Wayne Eaton, GREEN ROOM
Best TV Series
ASH VS. EVIL DEAD
BLACK MIRROR
CHANNEL ZERO: CANDLE COVE
THE EXORCIST
STRANGER THINGS
Best TV Actor
Bruce Campbell, ASH VS. EVIL DEAD
Freddie Highmore, BATES MOTEL
Josh Hartnett, PENNY DREADFUL
Patrick Fugit, OUTCAST
Paul Schneider, CHANNEL ZERO: CANDLE COVE
Best TV Actress
Eva Green, PENNY DREADFUL
Geena Davis, THE EXORCIST
Lucy Fry, WOLF CREEK
Millie Bobby Brown, STRANGER THINGS
Vera Farmiga, BATES MOTEL
Best TV Supporting Actor
Ben Daniels, THE EXORCIST
David Harbour, STRANGER THINGS
Jeffrey Dean Morgan, THE WALKING DEAD
Ray Santiago, ASH VS. EVIL DEAD
Seth Gabel, SALEM
Best TV Supporting Actress
Dana DeLorenzo, ASH VS. EVIL DEAD
Fiona Shaw, CHANNEL ZERO: CANDLE COVE
Sarah Paulson, AMERICAN HORROR STORY: ROANOKE
Tamzin Merchant, SALEM
Winona Ryder, STRANGER THINGS
Best TV SFX
Eryn Krueger Mekash and David LeRoy Anderson, AMERICAN HORROR STORY: ROANOKE
Doug Morrow, CHANNEL ZERO: CANDLE COVE
Gregory Nicotero and Howard Berger, THE WALKING DEAD
Matthew Mungle and Clinton Wayne, SALEM
Roger Murray, ASH VS. EVIL DEAD
WORST FILM
We’ll leave this one up to you (2016 releases only)
My choice of one individual (no movies/TV shows) for induction into the FANGORIA Hall of Fame:
In addition to the two entrants fans will vote on for the FANGORIA Hall of Fame this year, FANGORIA will be presenting three horror icons with the first ever FANGORIA Lifetime Achievement Awards, which will grant honorary Hall of Fame status for their efforts within the genre. The 2017 FANGORIA Lifetime Achievement Award Winners will include:
Boris Karloff (Actor, FRANKENSTEIN, BLACK SABBATH)
Tony Todd (Actor, CANDYMAN, FINAL DESTINATION)
Gale Anne Hurd (Producer, ALIENS, THE WALKING DEAD)