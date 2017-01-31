“NEEDLESTICK” starring Lance Henriksen injects outlets on February 21st!

The doctor is in! The indie horror-thriller “NEEDLESTICK” stars Lance Henriksen, alongside Michael Traynor (THE WALKING DEAD), Harry Lennix (THE MATRIX Sequels, BATMAN VS. SUPERMAN, THE BLACKLIST), Katie Savoy (NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, SEQUESTERED, SHARKTOPUS VS. PTERACUDA), and Jordan Trovillion (JACK REACHER, THE LIFE AND DEATH OF JOHN GOTTI) with a music score by Harry Manfredini (FRIDAY THE 13th) and cinematography by Bryan Greenberg. Filmed entirely in Detroit, the story develops as a young intern (Traynor) who comes to work for his mentor (Henriksen) but uncovers his macabre experiments to lethally extract a cure for aging from unwitting patients.





Blu-Ray and DVD pre-orders are already available via Amazon.com HERE!

“NEEDLESTICK” injects stores at Family Video, online at Amazon.com, and video on demand on iTunes, Amazon Video, Vudu, Dish, and numerous other outlets on FEBRUARY 21st! Be sure to mark this appointment on your calendar.

Watch the trailer below and be sure to do a routine checkup on the Official website HERE!

