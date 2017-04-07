Michael O’Shea’s feature directorial debut “THE TRANSFIGURATION” opens April 7th

April 7, 2017 - 11:15 am

After an interesting festival run, THE TRANSFIGURATION ultimately scored a spot in the Cannes Film Festival 2016 lineup and SXSW 2017, among others. This is Michael O’Shea’s feature directorial debut and he has since completed production on a new short horror film, MILO, as well. Starring Eric Ruffin and Chloe Levine, THE TRANSFIGURATION takes you on a journey with a teen who has an unhealthy obsession with vampire idealizations.

