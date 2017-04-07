LOGO
Michael O’Shea’s feature directorial debut “THE TRANSFIGURATION” opens April 7th

April 7, 2017

After an interesting festival run, THE TRANSFIGURATION ultimately scored a spot in the Cannes Film Festival 2016 lineup and SXSW 2017, among others. This is Michael O’Shea’s feature directorial debut and he has since completed production on a new short horror film, MILO, as well. Starring Eric Ruffin and Chloe Levine, THE TRANSFIGURATION takes you on a journey with a teen who has an unhealthy obsession with vampire idealizations.

Read more about THE TRANSFIGURATION:

An official selection at the Cannes Film Festival, writer/director Michael O’Shea’s debut feature The Transfiguration follows troubled teen Milo who hides behind his fascination with vampire lore. When he meets the equally alienated Sophie, the two form a bond that begins to challenge Milo’s dark obsession, blurring his fantasy into reality. A chilling portrait of violence, The Transfiguration is an atmospheric thriller set against the grit of New York City.

Watch the trailer below:

THE TRANSIGURATION opens in New York today, April 7th at the Angelika Film Center and in Los Angeles on April 21st at The Nuart Theater. Visit TheTransfigurationFilm.com for more dates, tickets and information.

Stay tuned here at FANGORIA.com for more Strand Releasing projects!

About the author
April Bedan
April serves as a FANGORIA Staff Member and Manager of its record label, Fangoria Musick. She also works full-time within the University of Texas system where she serves as a data specialist in Admissions and Enrollment Management. She spends her scarce downtime making music videos and short films of things from your nightmares.
