Michael O’Shea’s feature directorial debut “THE TRANSFIGURATION” opens April 7th

An official selection at the Cannes Film Festival, writer/director Michael O’Shea’s debut feature The Transfiguration follows troubled teen Milo who hides behind his fascination with vampire lore. When he meets the equally alienated Sophie, the two form a bond that begins to challenge Milo’s dark obsession, blurring his fantasy into reality. A chilling portrait of violence, The Transfiguration is an atmospheric thriller set against the grit of New York City.
Watch the trailer below:
THE TRANSIGURATION opens in New York today, April 7th at the Angelika Film Center and in Los Angeles on April 21st at The Nuart Theater. Visit TheTransfigurationFilm.com for more dates, tickets and information.
