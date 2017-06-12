Julius Ramsay’s “MIDNIGHTERS” exclusive stills, World Premiere at LA Film Fest on June 19th

June 12, 2017 - 3:21 pm

Comments Off on Julius Ramsay’s “MIDNIGHTERS” exclusive stills, World Premiere at LA Film Fest on June 19th

The Los Angeles Film Festival is creeping upon us and this year’s fest is hosted by ARCLiGHT CiNEMAS Culver City and The Culver Studios from June 14-22 2017. There are several great independent flicks slated to screen at the festival, but there has been buzz circulating about Julius Ramsay’s theatrical directorial debut (director/editor of AMC’s THE WALKING DEAD) to come this week. His new thriller, MIDNIGHTERS, was written by his brother Alston Ramsay who also helped him produce the film. Starring Alex Essoe (STARRY EYES, TALES OF HALLOWEEN) alongside Perla Haney-Jardine (STEVE JOBS, SPIDER-MAN 3) with Dylan McTee (MTV’S SWEET VICIOUS) and Ward Horton (ANNABELLE, THE WOLF OF WALL STREET), MIDNIGHTERS tells the dark tale of a couple whose involvement in a crime begins to develop into an intricate web of lies and misfortune.

Read more about the feature below:

Midnight, New Year’s Eve: when all the hopes of new beginnings come to life – except for Lindsey and Jeff Pittman, whose strained marriage faces the ultimate test after they cover up a terrible crime and find themselves entangled in a Hitchcockian web of deceit and madness. From Walking Dead director Julius Ramsay, Midnighters is a layered, enigmatic thriller set in the Gothic backwoods of New England – the perfect place to get away with murder.

We have a sneak peek inside MIDNIGHTERS! Check out the exclusive stills from the film:

MIDNIGHTERS is set to make its World Premiere at LAFF on June 19, 2017 at 9:35pm at ArcLight Culver City.

If you’re in the area, don’t miss it! You can grab a ticket to the screening HERE.

Stay tuned here at FANGORIA.com for more on MIDNIGHTERS screenings and updates!