“JEEPERS CREEPERS 3” confirmed to roll next year

September 11, 2015 - 11:09 am

The human-harvesting monster will finally see his trilogy completed as the long-mooted JEEPERS CREEPERS 3 was launched today at the Toronto Film Festival.

Variety reports that the second sequel to Victor Salva’s 2001 hit will shoot in Vancouver in the first quarter of 2016. Myriad Pictures announced today that it is backing the movie and beginning international sales at the Toronto Fest, with Salva returning again to write and direct. Jonathan Breck will also make a threepeat playing the Creeper, and Brandon Smith will reprise his role of Sergeant Davis Tubbs from the first film, here joining a task force determined to destroy the Creeper on the last of its 23 days of feeding on body parts. Francis Ford Coppola’s American Zoetrope, which produced the first two movies, is partnering on this one with Odyssey Media and The Cartel. It was announced a few years back that Salva would shoot a film titled JEEPERS CREEPERS 3: CATHEDRAL, and it’s unclear at this point whether the new movie will be based on the same concept/script.