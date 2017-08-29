Gut-wrenching “LEATHERFACE” teaser poster #3 (EXCLUSIVE)

August 29, 2017 - 12:02 pm

The release date for LEATHERFACE is so close that you can already hear the chainsaw revving. Lionsgate is unleashing this fearsome film right into our gore-loving faces on September 21st exclusively via DirecTV! It will terrorize the rest of the world in theaters and on demand October 20, 2017.

Directed by Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo, LEATHERFACE stars Stephen Dorff, Lili Taylor, Sam Strike, Sam Coleman, Vanessa Grasse. Luckily for blood and gore fans, LEATHERFACE is rated “..R for strong bloody violence, disturbing images, language and some sexuality, nudity.”

Read the full synopsis below:

In Texas, years before the events of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, in the early days of the infamous Sawyer family, the youngest child is sentenced to a mental hospital after a suspicious incident leaves the sheriff’s daughter dead. Ten years later, the Sawyer teen kidnaps a young nurse and escapes with three other inmates. Pursued by authorities including the deranged sheriff out to avenge his daughter’s death, Sawyer goes on a violent road trip from hell, molding him into the monster now known as Leatherface.

Check out the exclusive LEATHERFACE teaser poster #3 below!

