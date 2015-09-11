“GREEN ROOM” (TIFF Film Review)

September 11, 2015 - 11:48 am

Following up his award-winning grimy art house thriller BLUE RUIN, writer/director Jeremy Saulnier returns with an even more intense and satisfying film that goes straight for the jugular (at times, rather literally). Pitched somewhere between siege and survival horror, this punks vs. neo-Nazis tale (you know, that old chestnut), is a harsh and vicious little genre effort laced with just enough cynical humor to qualify as sterling entertainment. It’s a nasty movie that, above all else, confirms Saulnier’s versatile talents and provides genre fans with enough raucous entertainment to likely earn itself a bit of a cult status somewhere down the road.

The film opens with a bumbling punk band struggling to finish off a tour by siphoning gas and playing shows that are undersold even by the low standards of inpromptu afternoon diner sets. Desperate to earn some sort of cash to pay for their long drive home, the band (Anton Yelchin, Alia Shawkat, Callum Turner, and Joe Cole), take another gig that unfortunately ends up being hosted by white supremacists. They kick off their set with the Dead Kennedys’ “Nazi Punks Fuck Off,” which goes over about as well as expected, but the hostile audience gets into the show after that.

Trouble doesn’t actually start until they stumble onto the murder of a teen girl and find themselves locked in the room with a corpse, her unfortunate friend (Imogen Poots), a burly skinhead, and a gun. A stand-off ensues, one that only gets worse once the local chapter skinhead leader (Patrick Stewart) arrives along with some backup clinging to machetes and vicious dogs. From there, things get messy.

The first act of the movie might ramble a bit, yet does so effectively thanks to the lovable deadbeat band and Saulnier’s delightfully off-kilter sense of humor. By the time the genre set-up is established, everyone is endeared to the band enough for the inevitable violence to cut that much deeper. It might take a while for the first drop of blood to be shed, but by the time it does Saulnier makes up for lost time. Plenty of jagged, dangly, drippy flesh appears in both crowd-pleasing and gag-inducing fashion, depending on the victim. Once the die is cast, the sweaty tension and bursts of bloody action rarely let up. Unlike BLUE RUIN, Saulnier has no artistic alternative ambitions this time. His sophomore effort is a filthy lil’ thrill ride and one that rarely fails to deliver.

GREEN ROOM recalls exploitation movies in the best way, delivering a crackerjack premise and providing characters compelling enough to entertain through the inevitable calms in the blood-splattered storm. Much of the credit for the flick belongs to the filmmaker. Saulnier enjoys flip-flopping between subverting and conforming to convention to keep his audience off-balance. Crisply framed, yet muddily coloured photography makes the film feel both slick and dirty, while editing is calculated for maximum shock n’ awe impact. Performances are uniformly strong, with stand out notices going to Poots’ cleverly resourceful cynic and Stewart’s delightfully nasty turn; let’s face it, he was destined to play this particular brand of villain one day.

The weaknesses of GREEN ROOM are likely how it forgoes any sense of subtext in favor of focused carnage, and also the way it peters out in the finale as the deadpan set up to a misanthropic joke. Thankfully, these are very minor complaints in an otherwise expertly crafted genre romp. Filled with action, suspense, genre knowhow, and dark wit, this might very well be what a early Coen brothers stab at action/horror would have looked like had they bothered to add that hyphenate to their genre-hoping resume. All in all, GREEN ROOM is a delightfully dirty time well worth seeking out for sickos and cinephiles alike.