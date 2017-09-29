April serves as a FANGORIA Staff Member and Manager of its record label, Fangoria Musick. She also works full-time within the University of Texas system where she serves as a data specialist in Admissions and Enrollment Management. She spends her scarce downtime making music videos and short films of things from your nightmares.
Get comfy and grab some snacks – here's our "31 FOR 31" October 2017 Horror Movie List!
Most of you horror fiends celebrate year-round with all of your favorite films. Having said that, there are some that are a must-see during the month of October, leading up to indisputably the best holiday of the year. Get into the spooky spirit of Halloween with these handpicked favorites!
We’ll kick off this October 1st Sunday in a sinister way. Check out the full lineup below:
October 1st
THE EXORCIST
October 2nd
THE FOG
October 3rd
House of 1000 Corpses
October 4th
THE EVIL DEAD
October 5th
TRICK ‘R TREAT
October 6th
NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD
October 7th
POLTERGEIST
October 8th
THE SHINING
October 9th
SALEM’S LOT
October 10th
PHANTASM
October 11th
SUSPIRIA
October 12th
HOUSE ON HAUNTED HILL
October 13th
FRIDAY THE 13TH
October 14th
MY BLOODY VALENTINE 3D
October 15th
INSIDIOUS
October 16th
NIGHT OF THE DEMONS
October 17th
PUMPKINHEAD
October 18th
THIRTEEN GHOSTS
October 19th
PET SEMATARY
October 20th
JOY RIDE
October 21st
CREEPSHOW
October 22nd
DAWN OF THE DEAD
October 23rd
THE THING
October 24th
HELLRAISER
October 25th
THE CONJURING 2
October 26th
30 DAYS OF NIGHT
October 27th
THE COLLECTOR
October 28th
NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET
October 29th
HALLOWEEN
October 30th
CHILD’S PLAY
October 31st
THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE