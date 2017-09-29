LOGO
Get comfy and grab some snacks – here’s our “31 FOR 31” October 2017 Horror Movie List!

in:  Home,Movies/TV,News   |   September 29, 2017 - 4:11 pm   |  by:  April Bedan

Most of you horror fiends celebrate year-round with all of your favorite films. Having said that, there are some that are a must-see during the month of October, leading up to indisputably the best holiday of the year. Get into the spooky spirit of Halloween with these handpicked favorites!

We’ll kick off this October 1st Sunday in a sinister way. Check out the full lineup below:

October 1st

THE EXORCIST

October 2nd

THE FOG

October 3rd

House of 1000 Corpses

October 4th

THE EVIL DEAD

October 5th

TRICK ‘R TREAT

October 6th

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD

October 7th

POLTERGEIST

October 8th

THE SHINING

October 9th

SALEM’S LOT

October 10th

PHANTASM

October 11th

SUSPIRIA

October 12th

HOUSE ON HAUNTED HILL

October 13th

FRIDAY THE 13TH

October 14th

MY BLOODY VALENTINE 3D

October 15th

INSIDIOUS

October 16th

NIGHT OF THE DEMONS

October 17th

PUMPKINHEAD

October 18th

THIRTEEN GHOSTS

October 19th

PET SEMATARY

October 20th

JOY RIDE

October 21st

CREEPSHOW

October 22nd

DAWN OF THE DEAD

October 23rd

THE THING

October 24th

HELLRAISER

October 25th

THE CONJURING 2

October 26th

30 DAYS OF NIGHT

October 27th

THE COLLECTOR

October 28th

NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET

October 29th

HALLOWEEN

October 30th

CHILD’S PLAY

October 31st

THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE

October wraps up on Halloween with Tobe Hooper’s THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE!

Don’t be afraid to substitute any of the above films with their remakes if you wish! Go crazy.

About the author
April Bedan
April serves as a FANGORIA Staff Member and Manager of its record label, Fangoria Musick. She also works full-time within the University of Texas system where she serves as a data specialist in Admissions and Enrollment Management. She spends her scarce downtime making music videos and short films of things from your nightmares.
