“FATALLY YOURS” candy collection from Vegan Treats, pre-orders now available!

‘Til death do us part! This beautifully eerie candy collection from Vegan Treats is the perfect gift for any love-stricken dark souls this Valentine’s Day. Vegan Treats is located in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and is well known for its tasty vegan sweets all around the world. Don’t let the name fool you – these carefully crafted chocolates will easily satisfy any sweet tooth and are melt-in-your-mouth delicious!

They’ve just launched a new collection for couples that may bound together by love of the macabre. The FATALLY YOURS package is full of skulls, bones, coffins, hearts, and is perfectly nestled in a creepy Ouija-style black heart-shaped box.

Check out all of the scary good treats below:

Ultimate LIMITED EDITION “FATALLY YOURS” Gourmet Chocolate Box

Each chocolate is delicately handmade and finished in gold leaf before being placed in a custom made insert tray for extra protection before conjuring. Each box comes with a custom Vegan Treats chocolate planchette. You will also receive a Fatally Yours sticker and enamel pin set. In total, you will receive 19 pieces of premium, handmade and abysmally dark chocolates including: Blood-red velvet filled Swiss chocolate

Speculoos chunk filled anatomically correct hearts

Peanut butter cup coffins

White chocolate humerus bones

Caramel cup

Black raspberry-filled Swiss chocolate

White chocolate Skeletal hands

Passion-less fruit with fragrant Madagascar vanilla bean

Jumbo cookie dough skull

Hazelnut praline skull

Custom Vegan Treats Hazelnut Chocolate Planchette Also included are: Betterfingers

Twin caramel cookie stix

Jumbo Peanut Butter Cups

There are two eerie FATALLY YOURS editions to choose from. They also have the regular MY VEGAN VALENTINE editions available HERE. Act fast, supplies are limited!

Don’t forget to check out all of the other dangerously delicious treats from Vegan Treats as well!

For more info, visit: VeganTreats.com