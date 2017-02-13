FANGORIA Will Continue in 2017 – Official Statement

February 13, 2017 - 11:07 am

Comments Off on FANGORIA Will Continue in 2017 – Official Statement

First and foremost, FANGORIA would like to sincerely thank all of our friends and fans for their patience during these trying times.

It’s no secret that the world of print publications is feeling the pressure with the transition of media to a mostly digital phase. As many readers of FANGORIA have noticed, our print issues have been at an unfortunate halt as we try to catch up from previous issues. Not to mention, over recent years we have gone through quite a change of staff in the most prominent role of Editor-in-Chief.

With the shift of preference to digital media came the struggle to maintain business as a print publication. Advertisers, especially independent companies, understandably must make the choices that are best for their project and budget. Unfortunately, print advertisement comes at a higher price than digital ad placements which fueled the sharp decline of funds needed in order to sustain the magazine in print format. The income needed from paid print advertisements simply did not meet the standards for the print issue demand and production.

Inevitably, the problems aforementioned caused a domino effect that spread throughout staff, writers, artists, subscribers, and even to our President as well.

Here’s an Official statement directly from our President/Owner, Tom DeFeo:

I’d like to thank readers and subscribers for their patience as we deal with our internal issues. We will carry forward and devote our efforts to make amends with all that have been inconvenienced in our current state of affairs.

These words are in no way excuses, more the bitter truth about the current circumstances involving our print publication and interruption of production. With time and continued patience from our fans, writers, artists and subscribers we will be working endlessly to make good on any funds owed for magazines and/or articles written. In the meantime, we’ll continue trying to conquer the uphill battle to restore our print issues that our fans urgently long for.

Despite the current standstill of our print issues, our website and social media will function as normal and FANGORIA will continue to support independent artists and filmmakers as we have done for the past 30+ years of our history. We hope that you continue to support the first company in the business that jump started your eternal love for horror.