FANGORIA Podcast Network: “THE RANTS MACABRE” Rounds Out Their Holiday Horror Picks!

December 30, 2016 - 9:25 am

For this week’s episode of THE RANTS MACABRE, Darren & Mindy get into the X-mas spirit with a trio of Christmas-themed chillers! The demonic duo break out JACK FROST, A KRAMPUS CHRISTMAS, and A CHRISTMAS HORROR STORY to see which horror offering will keep them awake throughout the holidays! Furthermore, THE RANTS MACABRE also digs into the real-life Christmas lore that helped inspire these fright flicks! And be sure to catch up with all episodes of THE RANTS MACABRE at the links below, as well as exclusive bonus episodes at their Patreon page!

You can find this eerie episode of THE RANTS MACABRE now on iTunes, Stitcher and Android users can add the RSS Feed into your third party podcast listening application, such as BeyondPod.

