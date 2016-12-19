FANGORIA Podcast Network: “THE RANTS MACABRE” Investigates “THE AUTOPSY OF JANE DOE”!

For this week’s episode of THE RANTS MACABRE, Darren & Mindy look beneath the surface of THE AUTOPSY OF JANE DOE, the latest thriller from IFC Midnight which hits select theaters and VOD this Wednesday, December 21st! Not only do the demonic duo share their thoughts on this mysterious terror title, but they also offer their recap of the film’s NY premiere at Lincoln Center, as well as a chat with filmmaker Andre Ovredal (TROLLHUNTER) and star Emile Hirsch! Be sure to catch up with all episodes of THE RANTS MACABRE at the links below, as well as exclusive bonus episodes at their Patreon page!

