FANGORIA Podcast Network: “THE PUMPKIN PIE SHOW” Drags Down 2016 With “Undertow”!

December 30, 2016 - 12:25 pm

Comments Off on FANGORIA Podcast Network: “THE PUMPKIN PIE SHOW” Drags Down 2016 With “Undertow”!

The sinister second season of THE PUMPKIN PIE SHOW continues this week with a sordid story that serves as a fittingly frightening way to close out the new year. With New Year’s Eve around the corner, Clay McLeod Chapman shines an unsettling spotlight on a disturbed boozehound willing to share his own horror story. It’s one that’ll shake you and make you think twice about getting behind the wheel on December 31st, so hide those keys, clear your head, and get dragged down by the tragic tale of “Undertow.”

“Undertow” was written by and performed by Clay McLeod Chapman. To hear this story, you can download the episode FOR FREE via Libsyn, Stitcher and iTunes, and Android users can enter the RSS Feed into your third party podcast listening application, such as BeyondPod. You can also follow Clay and Hanna on Twitter, and check back in 2 weeks for the next installment of THE PUMPKIN PIE SHOW!

THE PUMPKIN PIE SHOW Podcast is a presentation of the FANGORIA Podcast Network. THE PUMPKIN PIE SHOW is produced by Clay McLeod Chapman, Hanna Cheek, Darren Rosario, Ken W. Hanley and Thomas DeFeo for FANGORIA Entertainment. “Undertow” was recorded and engineered by Darren Rosario, and all material is copyrighted by Clay McLeod Chapman, 2016. Podcast Art provided by Robert Feldman for FANGORIA Entertainment.

For more on Clay McLeod Chapman and THE PUMPKIN PIE SHOW, please visit Clay’s official website HERE. For more information, press opportunities and advertising rates pertinent to THE PUMPKIN PIE SHOW, please contact ken@fangoria.com.