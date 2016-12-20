FANGORIA Podcast Network: “THE GIRLS IN THE BACK ROW” Get Snowed In With “MISERY”!

December 20, 2016 - 1:55 pm

Comments Off on FANGORIA Podcast Network: “THE GIRLS IN THE BACK ROW” Get Snowed In With “MISERY”!

On this week’s episode of THE GIRLS IN THE BACK ROW, Kate and Tab reunite to discuss Rob Reiner’s adaptation of Stephen King’s MISERY! THE GIRLS IN THE BACK ROW offer up recommendations for horror gamers as well as their holiday plans! Furthermore, you can check out Tab’s new horror film blog inspired by Kier-La Janisse’s HOUSE OF PSYCHOTIC WOMEN HERE.

You can listen to the latest episode of THE GIRLS IN THE BACK ROW for absolutely free on multiple podcast platforms, including iTunes, Stitcher and via RSS Feed for third party podcast applications. You can also follow the show on Facebook and Twitter, and support the show at THE GIRLS IN THE BACK ROW’s official web store HERE or donate to the show personally HERE. Check back next week for more Kate & Tab on THE GIRLS IN THE BACK ROW!

The FANGORIA Podcast Network is executive produced by Ken W. Hanley and Thomas DeFeo, and curated by Ken W. Hanley. For more information, press opportunities and advertising rates pertinent to the FANGORIA Podcast Network, please contact ken@fangoria.com.