FANGORIA Podcast Network: Jimmy Pardo tests his fandom on “MONSTER PARTY”!

December 30, 2016 - 10:25 am

On this week’s episode of MONSTER PARTY, hosts Matt Weinhold, Larry Strothe, Shawn Sheridan, and James Gonis are joined by prolific comedian and podcast extraordinaire Jimmy Pardo, whose nerd credentials are put to the test! Despite his love for PLANET OF THE APES and the HALLOWEEN franchise, the fearsome foursome asks Pardo, “Why aren’t you a bigger nerd?” Will the MONSTER PARTY crew turn Pardo into a born again geek or will the NEVER NOT FUNNY host remain unscathed by genre fare? Find out on the latest episode below!

