New digital-download only record label from FANGORIA Magazine. The finest in deep, dark, cinematic music.

Fangoria Musick: New logo t-shirts are now available!

January 10, 2017 - 12:51 pm

Fangoria Musick has unveiled a brand new t-shirt to help you turn some heads in 2017! These sinister tees are blood red with black ink, an inversion of their official logo, and are now available in The Musick Store! To start the new year off right, Fangoria Musick has an offering – ALL UNITED STATES ORDERS COME WITH FREE SHIPPING!

These are of limited quantity, so don’t miss your chance to snag one of these, fresh off the press HERE!

The Musick Store also has their newly released compilations, “THE HORDE MIXTAPE” and “THE HORDE VOL. 2” available as a hard copy disc. Be sure to support the movement and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

Stay tuned here at FANGORIA.com for more on Fangoria Musick merch and releases!