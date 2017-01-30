LOGO
Fangoria Musick is now available to score your next film!

January 30, 2017

Fangoria Musick is now available to score your next film!

Are you an independent filmmaker needing a score for your upcoming short or feature length film? We’ve got you covered. Fangoria Musick is now open to projects for scoring purposes! Films of all kinds and lengths are welcomed. Their lurid laboratory is jam-packed full of sound software and equipment that’s sure to take your project to a whole new terrifying level. Top your fright film off with sinister sounds straight from the crypt of Fangoria Musick!

You can hear FREE samples by downloading the Halloween Special that was released October 2016 HERE!

If you’re interested in having your project scored by the best in fright, submit your films’ details to Musick@Fangoria.com.

Stay tuned here at Fangoria.com for more with Fangoria Musick and their upcoming releases!

About the author
April Bedan
April started in the entertainment industry in 2011 as a booking agent and in music management. In September 2015, she began working with FANGORIA as the manager of its record label, Fangoria Musick. She now lends a hand as a proud member of FANGORIA Staff and FANGORIA Sales Management. April also works full-time within the University of Texas system where she serves as a data specialist in Admissions and Enrollment Management. She spends her scarce downtime making music videos and short films of things from your nightmares.
