Fangoria Musick grabs dark synthwave artist Lapses!

January 6, 2017 - 9:05 am

For those keeping a close eye on Fangoria Musick and its momentous progress in recent months, you may have heard about their recent compilations “THE HORDE MIXTAPE” and “THE HORDE VOL. 2”. Both albums give horror musicians a chance to be featured with other artists of various genres. For the first time ever, Fangoria Musick adds an artist from the compilation to its official roster with a release to come in Spring 2017!

Meet Lapses! Check out his official bio below:

Since 2013, Pennsylvania native Matt Cannon, a.k.a LAPSES, has been etching his menacing but catchy synth/darkwave over the electronic Philly scene. Playing with a mix of synth hardware and computer compositions, Lapses captures themes of technology’s dependence and dismay. His last EP “PINK OSCILLATOR” showed the broad intensity of his music as well as the cinematic nature of his talent. His future-retro style ranges from pulsating bass to soaring 80’s style leads that can put one’s nostalgic for a bygone era. Lapses continues to explore the dim lit corridors of human nature while making us dance into the dark.

Lapses’s debut album “NIGHTMARE ALLEY EP” will be available before this Summer. Check out the promo video below for a sample of what’s to come!

Keep an eye out for more on Lapses and Fangoria Musick releases, here at FANGORIA.com!