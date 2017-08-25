Fabio Frizzi and 8-piece band to play LIVE in NYC this October!Books/Art/Culture,Home,Movies/TV,News April Bedan
October 2017 is shaping up to be an excitingly spooky one! Several highly anticipated fright flicks are coming this Fall, and this new music announcement puts the cherry right on top of this blood-covered sundae. Legendary composer Fabio Frizzi and his 8-piece band will grace the stage at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in NYC on October 29th and 30th!
Read more about the sets below:
Oct 29: Frizzi will present his brand-new, expanded “Composer’s Cut” of Fulci’s grisly, surreal classic The Beyond, with his live score accompanying the original, uncut version of the film.
Oct 30: Frizzi and his band will play the latest rendition of his Frizzi 2 Fulci show, in which he and his ensemble perform live suites from Fulci favorites such as Zombie, The Beyond, City of the Living Dead/The Gates of Hell, The Psychic/Seven Black Notes and others, backed by imagery from the films.
You can grab tickets for the October 29th show HERE!
Or, pick up tickets for October 30th HERE!
On top of all this great horror music madness, Ship to Shore Phono Co. is already prepping event-exclusive vinyls featuring the iconic themes from ZOMBI 2 and THE BEYOND! These will be available on two different colored vinyls: “Zombie vs. Shark” and “Morgue Acid Bath”. NOTE: These will ONLY be available at the NYC shows. If you’re in the area, do not miss out on this.
For more info and other releases, visit: www.shiptoshoremedia.com