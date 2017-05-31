[EXCLUSIVE STILLS] Luciano and Nicolas Onetti’s “WHAT THE WATERS LEFT BEHIND” trailer exudes absolute madness

Epecuén was one of the most important touristic villages of Argentina. Thousands of people concurred, attracted by the healing properties of its thermal waters. On November 10th 1985, a huge volume of water broke the protecting embankment and the village was submerged under ten meters of salt water. Epecuén disappeared. Thirty years later, the waters receded and the ruins of Epecuén emerged exposing a bleak and deserted landscape. The residents never returned.The plot revolves around a group of young people that take a trip to the ruins in order to film a documentary about Epecuén. Ignoring the warnings, and after a brief tour, they get stranded in the abandoned village. Contrary to what they thought, they begin to realize that they are really not alone…
The Onetti Brothers, who you may recognize from their previous features, SONNO PROFONDO (2013) and FRANCESCA (2015), scored the chance to debut the trailer for their newest horror film WHAT THE WATERS LEFT BEHIND at the Cannes Film Festival this year.
The trailer starts out with a normal narrated opening, complete with interesting facts about the location, Epecuén, and its history. Slowly fading into unsettling views of the area, suspicion begins to build and suggests the Argentinian city may not be as peaceful as it sounds. Then, absolute chaos erupts. WHAT THE WATERS LEFT BEHIND looks like it will be a torture-filled, grungy horror masterpiece. Blood and gore film fans: keep an eye on this release. It will be a blood-bath.
