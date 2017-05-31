[EXCLUSIVE STILLS] Luciano and Nicolas Onetti’s “WHAT THE WATERS LEFT BEHIND” trailer exudes absolute madness

May 31, 2017 - 12:35 pm

Comments Off on [EXCLUSIVE STILLS] Luciano and Nicolas Onetti’s “WHAT THE WATERS LEFT BEHIND” trailer exudes absolute madness

The Onetti Brothers, who you may recognize from their previous features, SONNO PROFONDO (2013) and FRANCESCA (2015), scored the chance to debut the trailer for their newest horror film WHAT THE WATERS LEFT BEHIND at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

The trailer starts out with a normal narrated opening, complete with interesting facts about the location, Epecuén, and its history. Slowly fading into unsettling views of the area, suspicion begins to build and suggests the Argentinian city may not be as peaceful as it sounds. Then, absolute chaos erupts. WHAT THE WATERS LEFT BEHIND looks like it will be a torture-filled, grungy horror masterpiece. Blood and gore film fans: keep an eye on this release. It will be a blood-bath.

Read the sinister synopsis below: